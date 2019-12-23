Texas Gas Line Operators Join Environmentalists Against Maine Power Line

December 20, 2019

Two Texas companies are forming a new political action committee in response to a ballot proposal in Maine, citing concerns about the long-term viability of the companies’ operations there.

Houston-based Calpine and Irving-based Vistra own natural gas lines in Maine.and they, along with a number of state residents and environmentalists, are concerned about Central Maine Power‘s (CMP) proposal to build a 145-mile transmission line through a central portion of the state to distribute hydropower from Quebec down to Massachusetts.

The new PAC is called Mainers for Local Power, aimed at emphasizing the importance of local jobs provided by the Texas companies, while the introduction of new transmission lines from state-owned Hydro-Quebec could greatly increase available electricity capacity and thereby suppress power prices, impacting the two companies’ earnings and profits.

Environmentalists and some landowners have come out against the proposal because, they say, the infrastructure would cut through some pristine nature areas, permanently damaging undeveloped forest and wildlife areas, while suppressing development of renewable power inside the state, while providing no local jobs.

“Even though I may not have the same background, we’re all stronger together for a common goal, and we may not align on the next issue,” said Sandy Howard, leader of the grassroots organization called No CMP Corridor, about her group’s help from Calpine, Vista and others in fighting the proposed power corridor.

The new PAC was formed just as the CMP project is gaining publicity in a ballot initiative by opponents to see if they can gather enough signatures to have a statewide vote proposition over the power plan included on the November 2020 election ballot.

Hydro-Quebec has already formed its own PAC to promote the project’s renewable-energy basis and its potential for lower consumer electricity costs.

And the proposal has a number of supporters in Maine politics, including legislators and Governor Janet Mills, who blames some “fossil fuel companies” for some of the negative publicity the project has seen over the past year.