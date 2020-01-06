30-Year O&G Vet New President of Houston Pipeline Services Company

January 6, 2020

A former executive with Spectra Energy is the new president of Houston-based CECO Pipeline Services Co.

Monty Collins most recently was VP, Construction Management with TRC Companies, Inc., and has held senior and executive level positions over the last 30 years with various oil & gas related companies including Universal Pegasus International, NextEra Energy Resources.

Mr. Collins holds an MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.