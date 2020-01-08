Enterprise Products Expanding In Downtown Houston Office Tower: Report

January 8, 2020

Enterprise Products Partners is renovating and expanding space in the downtown Houston office tower its occupied for the past 15 years.

The company recently signed a 500,000 square foot lease for the 4th through 25th floors at 1100 Louisiana St., according to the Houston Chronicle, a couple of blocks from the One Shell Plaza building at 910 Louisiana where Summit Midstream Partners LP will be relocating from The Woodlands and Atlanta, GA, in early March.

Built in 1980, the tower Enterprise occupies was purchased from privately-held Houston real estate developer Hines by Enterprise Chairman Dan Duncan in 2005 through a holding corporation called Fantome Tower, with property vlue estimated at more than $100 million around the time of the purchase — and now appraised at $308 million, the newspaper reported.

Other building office residents include Enbridge Midcoast Energy.