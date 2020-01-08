Houston ArcLight Affiliate Picks Up $830 Million Refinancing

January 8, 2020

A portfolio affiliate of Boston-based ArcLight Capital Partners has a new $830 million refinancing deal with Korean lenders.

Midcoast Energy Holdings, the Houston-headquartered ArcLight affiliate, said it has agreements with a consortium of Korean lenders and institutional investors to help refinancing for a Midcoast subsidiary that holds a 35% interest in the Texas Express Pipeline.

As part of the deal, Midcoast remains owner and operator of that 35% interest.

Texas Express Pipeline is a 594-mile, 20-inch natural gas liquids pipeline from Skellytown, Texas and to Mt. Belvieu, east of Houston.