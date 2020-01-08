Woodlands Engineering Contractor No Longer Working With AEP On Michigan Nuke Plant

January 8, 2019

Texas-based environmental engineering and maintenance services firm APTIM has had its contract to work with AEP in Michigan cancelled.

The Woodlands company recently received notice that it’s work contract with American Electric Power has been terminated for maintenance modification at the Bridgman, MI Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant, resulting in the layoffs of 108 APTIM employees at the plant.

No reason for the contract termination has been publicly announced.

According to a notice at the Michigan Department of Labor, employee layoffs are expected to be complete by the end of this month.

APTIM said it’s working with laid-off employees to find them work with AEP or with the contractor that will replace APTIM.