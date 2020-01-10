Anadarko Veteran, Texas A&M Grad New Pres & CEO at Noble Midstream

January 9, 2020

Delaware Basin big player Noble Midsteam will have a new president and CEO come Monday.

The company said on Thursday it’s hired Robin H. Felder to hold the positions along with the role of senior vice president, midstream.

The Texas A&M graduate in petroleum engineering and Society of Petroleum Engineers member has nearly 20 years of experience in the O&G industry, including 2018-2019 CEO of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (after starting out with the company in 2002) and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Noble Midstream’s Chief Executive Officer Brent Smolik said, “We are excited to add Robin to our executive team at Noble Midstream.

“She has a unique skillset that combines technical, financial, and leadership capabilities that will fit well within our organization.