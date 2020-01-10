Former Phillips 66 Exec New Plains All American Board Member, CEO Becomes Chairman

January 9, 2019

A former executive at Phillips 66 is going to be the new independent member of the Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings board, while CEO Willie Chiang takes over as chairman.

The company also announced the creation of a strong lead director role with the appointment of Bobby Shackouls to fill the bill, even as Mr. Shackouls continues to serve on the Houston company’s governance committee.

Lawrence Niemba‘s resume ranges from executive vice president, refining, and executive committee member for Phillips 66 from May 2012 until his retirement in December 2017.

Before that, he held various downstream positions with ConocoPhillips, including as president for global refining from 2001 to May 2012 — and held various positions of increasing responsibility with Unocal/Tosco/Phillips Petroleum Company from 1977 to 2001,

The GP Holdings Board has responsibility for managing the business and affairs of PAA and PAGP.

Houston-based Plains All American CEO Willie Chiang said the company is “pleased to welcome Larry, and to add his extensive operating and downstream perspective to our board..

“With approximately 40 years of experience in the energy sector, Larry has a wealth of operations, technical, and project management expertise.”

Mr.Chiang has also been appointed as chairman of the board



