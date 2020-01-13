Houston-Area’s US Silica Brings Up COO to President

January 12, 2020

Industrial silica provider US Silica Holdings Inc. has promoted its CCO to the job as president.

Brad Casper takes on the role as part of the company’s “long-term succession planning,” the Katy-based company said Friday

Bryan Shinn continues as CEO and a member of the board of directors.

Mr. Casper served as chief commercial officer since May 2015 and as an executive vice president since July 2016, and was vice president of strategic planning from May 2011 before that.

And before joining US Silica, Casper was at Bain & Company, Inc., where he held various positions from 2002 to May 2011 in the United States, Australia and Hong Kong, most recently serving as a principal from July 2010 to May 2011.

“Brad has been an integral part of our leadership team for a long time. We are delighted to see his hard work pay off with this promotion. I look forward to working with Brad in his new capacity,” Mr. Shinn said in a news release..

“I appreciate the confidence that Bryan and the other members of the Board have placed in me. I look forward to working with Bryan and the rest of the team to grow U.S. Silica,” said Mr. Casper.