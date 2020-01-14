Texas Governments Take In Record 2019 O&G Tax Revenues: TXOGA

January 14, 2020

Texas oil and gas companies paid a record amount into state coffers in 2019 as production continued to break records, according to new figures from the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA).

The Permian Basin paid in the highest amount of taxes and royalties, with basin school districts receiving about $654 million and counties getting about $209 million.

Top recipient was the Delaware Basin‘s Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD with about $109 million from O&G — and Reeves County getting the most in the state at $41 million.

“Despite challenges in the global marketplace, state and local taxes and state royalties paid by the Texas oil and natural gas industry shattered records last year,” TXOGA President Todd Staples said.

“We believe that all emissions contribute to climate change and we believe that our industry is committed to doing our part to make improvements,” Staples added, referring to the increasing problem of gas flaring.