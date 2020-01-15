Torchlight’s New Stock Offering

January 15, 2020

Oil & gas E&P Torchlight Energy Resources has priced an underwritten public offering of more than three million shares.

The Plano-based company if offering 3,285,715 shares marked at $0.70 each, expecting to yield gross proceeds of $2.3 million before expenses.

Torchlight is also granting the underwriters, New York City’s Aegis Capital Corp., a 45-day option to buy up to 15% additional shares to cove rover-allotments, if any.

Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.