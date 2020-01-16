Some Washington Republicans Cold to Texas Rep’s Hydrofluorocarbons Bill

January 15, 2020

Several Republicans on the US House Energy Committee say they’re angry about a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by a Texas GOP House member that aims at reducing hydrofluorocarbons in refrigerators and air conditioners but will raise the price of such appliances.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Texas Republican Rep. Pete Olsen and New York Republican Elise Stefanik; it was introduced by New York Democrat Paul Tonko.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullen is among a number of Republicans who say the bill as written will cost consumers a lot more money when buying the new appliances, which would use a mildly flammable chemical instead of the current heat-trapping substances used in refrigeration.

Mullen said Tuesday consumers need to be given a choice between the current refrigerant and the newer chemical.

He told The Hill that he’s going to refuse to support the bill unless it allows “consumer choice.”

The bill has the support of both environmental groups and the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute.

A similar bill has been introduced into the Senate by Louisiana Republican John Kennedy.