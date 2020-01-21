Climate Modeling Shows Regional Gas Tax Would Have No Effect on Climate Change: TPPF

January 20, 2020

Programs such as those proposed by a regional coalition of states in the Northeastern US would be so small as to be useless in the fight against global climate change, according to a climate modeling project affiliated with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Thirteen states along the Eastern Seaboard, including Connecticut, have signed on an initiative that pushes for a regional cap and trade system for gasoline distributors in addition to increased investments in mass transit, which would result in gasoline prices rising 17-cents per gallon starting in 2022 — and as the emissions cap is lowered, gas prices would swell even more, according to the free-market. limited government think tank the Yankee Institute for Public Policy.

“But the overall effect on the climate is too small to be measurable, according to climate modeling conducted by Brent Bennett Ph.D. of Life:Powered – the energy policy division of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

“Texas is not part of the TCI compact,” the Connecticut-based institute said.

“Bennett conducted the analysis using the MAGICC modeling system, the same climate modeling system used by the United Nations and the International Panel on Climate Change to measure the impact of policy changes on global temperatures.

“The implementation of TCI would result in a temperature change of less than a thousandth of a degree – too small to be measurable.”

Above: results from the Model for the Assessment of Greenhouse Gas Induced Climate Change

“For comparison, Bennett also ran projections showing temperature changes if the Northeast and all of the United States became carbon-neutral by the year 2030, which showed a maximum temperature reduction of .25 degrees Celsius by year 2100,” wrote the institute’s Mark Fitch.

“Although the figure may appear shocking, TCI’s own estimates for emissions reductions show there would only be 5 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2032 if the program was fully implemented, while the overall cost of the program to gasoline distributors – and potentially to drivers — would be nearly $7 billion per year.

“TCI ran figures comparing implementation of their program to that of doing nothing, acknowledging that greater fuel efficiency, electric vehicles and current energy trends would already result in a 19 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2032.

“Under TCI’s most stringent 25 percent cap, which would raise the price at the pump by 17 cents per gallon, the reduction in emissions would be 24 percent – a 5 percent increase over baseline.

“The report estimates $10 billion in public health benefits and does note that potential roll backs of vehicle standards and low oil prices could reduce the baseline effects.

“Although twelve states and Washington D.C. originally signed onto the TCI compact, some are now backing out as political pressure mounts over a possible hike in gas prices.

“New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has already announced that his state will withdraw from the agreement, and states like Maine and Vermont appear to be wavering in their support. …

“The cap and trade system is designed to get people to ditch their cars for mass transit by increasing the cost of driving.

“The initial emissions cap set by TCI would be lowered year over year by states based on their emissions goals, forcing gasoline distributors to purchase more “allowances.”

“The states would then decide how to use the proceeds from the purchase of allowances,” Fitch wrote.