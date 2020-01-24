Magellan Sells Marine Terminals to Houston Operator

January 23, 2020

A Houston company is buying three of Magellan Midstream Partners‘ US marine terminals as the Tulsa pipeline operator concentrates its asses in Texas marine operations.

Buckeye Partners is buying the facilities in New Haven, Connecticut, Wilmington, Delaware and Marrero, Louisiana with 9.6 million barrels of total storage capacity, for $250 million, resulting in Magellan effectively leaving the US Atlantic Coast market.

The Lousiana facility will be Buckeye’s first Gulf Coast marine terminal outside of Texas.

The deal is set to close toward the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of this year.

Magellan is holding on to Texas terminals near Pasadena, Corpus Christi and Galena Park along the Gulf Coast.

Magellan is selling a total of six US marine properties; the other properties are still for sale.

Buckeye is overseeing the startup of its South Texas Gateway crude export terminal, to include two deepwater docks for Very Large Crude Carriers, with a possible third dock to come.