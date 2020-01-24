Warren Buffett’s Flying J — Er, Pilot — Still Resembles Nascent Energy Major

January 24, 2020

The Flying J and Pilot truck stops you see along Texas highways are increasingly part of a larger-branded energy and fuel company, as The Texas Energy Report pointed out last June — and now it’s simplifying its name to simply “Pilot Company.”

It’s vertical integration — Knoxville, TN-based Pilot owns the fourth-largest over-the-road tanker fleet in America, is servicing stations with gasoline and products, buying infrastructure, hauling crude, buying into pipelines and liquids disposal — all in addition to its 750 retail fuel and travel centers.

Pilot owns more than 150 miles of pipeline gathering systems, for example, and provides fluid transportation, waste management, and ancillary pad support services to the Permian Basin and the Utica and Marcellus shale plays.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has a 38% stake — for which it paid $2.7 billion — in Flying J Pilot, which last year bought NGL Energy Partners LP’s TransMontaigne Products Services.

As Bloomberg noted, that gave Pilot an increased presence on the the Colonial Pipeline, the Gulf Coast-East Coast conduit — and Pilot can access 21 terminals along the pipeline, shipping about 80,000 barrels a day.

Last year the company bought Midland’s RBJ & Associates including 24 saltwater disposal wells with a permitted daily disposal capacity of approximately 600,000 barrels.

And back in 2018, Pilot took a majority stake in Pro Petroleum to get coveted access to West Coast, Nevada and Arizona as well as some of West Texas.

Maybe not such a surprise, then, that last year Forbes ranked Pilot as the No.10 largest private company in America.

And growing fast.



