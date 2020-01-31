Duke’s 2nd Texas Solar Farm Sells Power to Co-Op

January 30, 2020

Duke Energy is online with its second commercial solar farm, with a Texas power co-op and its members the recipients.

Duke subsidiary Duke Energy Renewables‘ Lapetus Solar project in Andrews County began commercial operation last month, the company’s second solar array in Texas.

Duke acquired the facility from 7X Energy in February 2019, with its more than 340,000 solar panels located on approximately 800 acres outside of the city of Andrews — Duke completed the project, the company said, with design and construction by Swinerton Renewable Energy.



Energy generated from the Lapetus Solar project will be delivered to the ERCOT grid and is being sold under three multiyear power purchase agreements with Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. on behalf of CoServ Electric and seven other distribution cooperative members.

Duke last year announced the acquisition of the 200-MW(ac) Holstein Solar project in Nolan County and the 200-MW(ac) Rambler Solar project in Tom Green County, both of which are expected to begin commercial operation by this Summer.

In announcing the activation of its latest soilar project Duke noted that the company is on track to “own or purchase 8,000 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass energy by the end of 2020.”