Enterprise Sees Record 2019 Volumes, Net Income

January 30, 2020

Enterprise Products Partners LP‘s net income attributable to limited partners for all of 2019 was $4.6 billion ($2.09 per unit fully diluted), a 9% increase over 2018, the company reported on Thursday, with pipeline delivering record crude, refined products, NGLs and natural gas.

Net income for 2019 was reduced by non-cash, asset impairment and related charges of approximately $133 million, or $0.06 per unit, primarily related to the Centennial liquids pipeline.

Enterprise has increased its distributions to investors for the 21st consecutive year.

Net cash flow from operations for 2019 increased was also up to a record $6.5 billion compared to 2018.

Free cash flow (defined as CFFO less cash used in investing activities plus net cash contributions from noncontrolling interests) for 2019 was up 24% to $2.5 billion when compared to 2018.

Distributions declared with respect to 2019 increased 2.3% to $1.765 per unit compared to 2018.

Enterprise’s distributions with respect to 2019 represent a 59% payout ratio of CFFO.

Distributable cash flow increased 11% when compared to last year to a record $6.6 billion in 2019, and provided 1.7 times coverage of the distributions declared with respect to 2019.

Enterprise retained $2.7 billion of DCF for 2019, a 24 percent increase compared to 2018.

The CEO of Enterprise’s general partner, A. J. “Jim” Teague, said,.“We ended the decade with record performance in 2019 with all of our business segments reporting increased results, including 28 operating and financial records,” stated

“2019 was our most successful year in terms of developing high quality, fee-based projects that bolt-on to our integrated system and are substantially underwritten by long-term contracts with creditworthy customers across the E&P, refining and petrochemical industries.”

