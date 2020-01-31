Magellan 4Q Below Zacks Projections, Targets Annual Distribution Growth of 3%

January 30, 2020

Oklahoma’s Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. on Thursday reported 4Q 2019 revenues of $740.7 million, below Zacks’ Consensus Estimate of $852.5 million.

And operating margin from its refined products segment was $264.9 million compared with $349.3 million in the 4th quarter a year-ago.

Magellan reported adjusted earnings per unit of $1.31, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. Strong contribution from the crude oil and refined products operating segments led to the beat.

Management expects to generate distributable cash flows of approximately $1.2 billion for the full year and is targeting annual distribution growth of 3%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. today reported net income of $286.4 million for fourth quarter 2019 compared to $314.1 million for fourth quarter 2018. The decrease in fourth quarter 2019 net income was driven by mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments for hedge positions related to the partnership’s commodity-related activities. Contributions from Magellan’s core fee-based transportation and terminals activities increased between periods.

Diluted net income per limited partner unit was $1.25 in fourth quarter 2019 and $1.37 in fourth quarter 2018. Diluted net income per unit excluding MTM commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, of $1.31 for fourth quarter 2019 was higher than the $1.13 guidance previously provided by management, primarily as a result of lower operating expenses than expected, higher butane blending margins as well as higher demand for the partnership’s crude oil services.

Distributable cash flow (DCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash generated during the period that is available to pay distributions, was a record $357.8 million for fourth quarter 2019, or 18% higher than the $302.4 million generated in fourth quarter 2018.

“Magellan closed out the year with another strong quarter, generating solid financial results from each of our segments and solidifying 2019 as a record year for our company,” said Michael Mears, chief executive officer.

See the Magellan press release here.