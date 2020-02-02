RRC Opens Permian Basin Field Office In Lubbock

January 30, 2020

A grand opening celebration will be announced this spring for a new RRC gas and oil field office in Lubbock.

The Railroad Commission of Texas office, with a staff of 17, is intended to serve the northern section of the Permian Basin, which has previously been in the Abilene Oil & Gas district office.

The new Lubbock division serves District 8A, including the following counties: Bailey, Borden, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Scurry, Terry and Yoakum.