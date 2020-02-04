ONEOK’s Arbuckle II “In the Ground”

February 4, 2020

ONEOK‘s Arbuckle II pipeline from Oklahoma is in the ground through Parker County, west of Fort Worth, providing a line headed toward the Gulf Coast.

The 24-inch, 530-mile pipeline for the transport of unfractionated natural gas liquids from ONEOK’s extensive Mid-Continent NGL infrastructure down to storage and fractionation facilities located at Mont Belvieu, part of ONEOK’s $3.5bn investment in ongoing projects, including the Elk Creek Pipeline, a 900-mile line from the Williston Basin to the Tula company”s Mid-Continent NGL facilities in Bushton, Kansas, which went into service in December.



The line will move through the Texas counties of Montague, Jack, Wise, Parker, Hood, Johnson, Hill, Limestone, Leon, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, Liberty, and Chambers.

The Arbuckle II is expected to have a transport capacity of about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), expanding to about one million bpd in future.