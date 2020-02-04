Quantum Energy Merging Companies

February 4, 2020

Two portfolio companies of Houston-based Quantum Energy Partners are merging to focus on an East Texas pipeline.

Trace Midstream and Gemini Midstream will continue operations as Trace Midstream, will keep main offices in Houston along with a field office in Marshall and will retain John O’Shea as board chairman and Josh Weber as CEO.

The combined company will focus on expansion of the Gemini Carthage Pipeline, 50 miles of natural gas systems in Panola and Harrison counties, with capacity of more than 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

Trace is already as work on construction of the 150-mile Gemini Gulf Coast Pipeline, a 36″ line capable of delivering 1.5 Bcf/d to Beaumont, the first phase of which should be in operation by May.