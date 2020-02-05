Former Chimera CEO Sentenced In Stock Scheme

February 4, 2020

A onetime CEO of Houston’s Chimera Energy was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday in what prosecutors said was a multi-million-dollar scheme to inflate the price of stock.

Charles Gob Jr., 39, was one of several people charged in a conspiracy, the government said, to defraud investors involved in numerous companies by engaging in fraudulent trading practices by publishing false and misleading information through press releases and advertisements about the companies.

John David Brotherton, 60, was also sentenced by US District Court for the Southern District of Texas Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore, receiving 5 years in prison.

Brotherton and Grob were also ordered to forfeit $1.9 million and $242,907.09, respectively, and serve three years of supervised release following their sentences.

The court also ordered each man to pay restitution to the victims of the fraud. The amount will be determined at a later date.

Brotherton and Grob admitted more than a year ago that they participated in a conspiracy to commit fraud in microcap securities.

Five others – Andrew Ian Farmer, 41, Thomas Galen Massey, 49, Eddie Douglas Austin Jr., 69, and Carolyn Price Austin 65, all of Houston; and Scott Russell Sieck, 61, of Winter Park, Florida, also pleaded guilty for their respective roles and will be sentenced later this year.

The case began in 2017.