Update: Southcross Moving HQ to Houston, Emerges From Bankruptcy

February 5, 2020

Texas active midstreamer Southcross Energy Partners LP has emerged from bankruptcy, as The Texas Energy Report noted on January 29th — and now the company says it’s moving its headquarters to Houston.

The Virginia-based natural gas company had its plan to focus the company’s gas-gathering operations approved by a Delaware court.last month, and will now focus its efforts on the Eagle Ford play, where Southcross has more than 2,500 miles of gathering pipelines along with processing plants and a natural gas liquids fractionation facility.

The move to Houston from Arlington County, VA, is expected by the end of the first quarter, the company said this week.

Southcross said it has been working with the court on selling off more assets, after Southcross sold off its South Texas Corpus Christi Pipeline Network and Bay City Lateral to a Kinder Morgan subsidiary for about $76 million and sold Mississippi assets to a portfolio company managed by Boston’s ArcLight Capital Partners.