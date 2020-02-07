Man Dies As Result of Houston Blast; Was Sleeping In His Home

February 7, 2020

A person who was not on the Watson Grinding & Manufacturing property during an explosion has died from related injuries.

According to attorneys, 47-year-old Gilberto Mendoza Cruz died Wednesday after being injured in the blast.

He lived very near the plant and was hurt when debris struck his home, causing the ceiling to cave in, sending pieces of the home raining down on Cruz and his family.

The family filed a lawsuit against Watson Grinding on Tuesday, the day before Cruz died.

Earlier, Harris County filed suit against the company for emission law violations.

In all, 29 lawsuits have been filed against the company, mostly for damages to homes near the plant,

The company — the combined Watson Grinding & Manufacturing and adjacent Watson Valve Services, which has provided oilfield services — filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, with intent to continue business while reorganizing.

Watson laid off most of its workforce — about 80 people — earlier this week, the company said.

Business came to a halt after the massive explosion on January 24th, possibly caused by an electrical spark that ignited a leaking propylene tank, according to the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The family was treated, and Cruz was given medication for pain, a family lawyer said.

Cruz later was treated for back and chest pain and high blood pressure.

He was pronounced dead 9:40 p.m. at Houston Northwest Hospital.

His was the third death related to the explosion and fire at the Northwest Houston-area plant; two others were employees who apparently died in or after the explosion.