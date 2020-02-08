Flames Reported at Baytown Facility; Company Says It Was Emergency Flaring

February 8, 2020

Residents near a chemical processing facility outside of Houston said they saw smoke and flames early Saturday morning at the plant, but officials say it was emergency flaring.

Flames seen at the Baytown Raven Chemical Plant about 5 am were caused by a power outage at the facility, according to Baytown police.

A spokesman for the plant said Raven contacted police to report the flaring, which was required to keep the plant safe during the power outage, but which would pose no danger to the public.

There were no injuries reported.

The electricity supplier, CenterPoint, said power was out in the general area for several hours but was restored by mid-to-late morning.

On their website, Raven calls itself a processing facility for Butene-1 production for natural-gas-derivative ethylene.