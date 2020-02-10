Under Investor Pressure, Power Industry Methane Emissions Reporting Standards Being Worked Out: Report

February 7, 2020

Investor-owned utilities will have, for the first time, a standard method for reporting methane emissions under a new initiative from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and the American Gas Association, if plans under a new initiative are adopted.

The Edison group, an industry trade association, told Wall Street last week that they’re planning pushing to natural gas industry to clean up methane emissions in hope of securing gas as a major force in electrical generation for future decades..

The plan, to be called the Natural Gas Sustainability Initiative detailed by Politico, is in response to institutional investor pressure to “clean up” the gas industry to provide sustainability

A framework for the initiative includes a brand new standard methodology for power generators and suppliers to report emissions across their entire systems, EEI said at a briefing in New York City.

The new methodology will first act to bring more industry transparency on methane emissions, then members will ask regulators to approve higher-priced contracts for gas supplied by companies that take action in emissions reduction.

Executive VP for Public Policy at EEI Brian Wolff said, “We are the largest customer of natural gas, so we have to be able to leverage that power, that strength.”

“It’s going to be a careful, delicate dance with the gas and oil industry, but it’s something that we have to approach.

“We actually need them to start demonstrating that they’re cleaning up upstream and downstream [emissions].”

Off topic, Wolff added that EEI wants Congress to restore electric vehicle tax credits, which were omitted from a tax package late in 2019, and is acting as a go-between for automakers and environmentalists to work out details.