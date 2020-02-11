Brownsville and Corpus LNG Projects Okayed By DOE

February 11, 2020

After years in development, three Brownsville LNG projects and Corpus Christi LNG‘s Stage III facility have the go-ahead from the DOE.

The US Department of Energy on Monday issued four long-term orders authorizing export of domestic liquified natural gas (LNG) from Annova LNG, the $9.6 billion Rio Grande LNG, and the Texas LNG (to be run by a Houston company), all three in Brownsville, and the Corpus Stage III project in Corpus Christi.

The planned Brownsville projects were among a dozen proposals to be put on fast-track through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) a year-and-a-half ago after the agency promised to work through a backlog of applications.

The Annova LNG Brownsville project, would receive natural gas from a third-party intrastate pipeline that is not under FERC jurisdiction.

The project has been developed by Annova LNG Common Infrastructure LLC, Annova LNG Brownsville A LLC, Annova LNG Brownsville B LLC and Annova LNG Brownsville C LLC — Exelon took a majority stake in 2014.

As recently as December, the Sierra Club joined other opponents of the three proposed Port of Brownsville facilities asked the FERC to reconsider permits that the agency recently awarded.

The Brownsville projects have been controversial, with Sierra Club joined by local groups, the Defenders of Wildlife, the City of South Padre Island, the City of Port Isabel, the Town of Laguna Vista, the Save RGV From LNG coalition and Texas RioGrande Legal Aid.

On January 23, 2020, the FERC issued a final order denying rehearing requests on the Rio Grande LNG and an associated project, the Rio Bravo Pipeline.

The Texas LNG project is to be developed on a 625-acre site on the Brownsville port’s ship channel, spanning 40,000 acres on the US-Mexico border.

The Corpus Christi project would be an expansion of Cheniere Energy’s LNG project.

And in October, the US Fish & Wildlife Service concurred with developer NextDecade that the Rio Grande LNG would not jeopardize the survival of the endangered ocelot and jaguarundi.

NextDecade then said it will buy more than 1,000 acres of land next to already-existing wildlife refuges as special ocelot and jaguarundi habitat.

Along the way in the permitting process the FERC expressed concern about the noise, traffic and noise as well as endangered species if all three Brownsville LNG facilities are built.

On Monday, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette hailed the export permits as a big step for Texas and LNG, “The export capacity of these four projects alone is enough LNG to supply over half of Europe’s LNG import demand.

“With today’s authorizations, we are paving the way for more U.S. natural gas exports to bring energy security and prosperity to our allies around the world.”

The DOE authorization of exports are:

Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, LLC (0.99 Bcf/d)

Rio Grande LNG, LLC (3.61 Bcf/d)

Texas LNG Brownsville, LLC (0.56 Bcf/d)

Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC (1.59 Bcf/d)

The above entities, the DOE said in a statement, “are authorized to export LNG from their respective projects by ocean-going vessel to any country with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas, and with which trade is not prohibited by U.S. law or policy.”

The FERC authorized the siting, construction, and operation of these export projects on November 21, 2019.

Find the issued orders here.