After Second Fiery Crude Train Accident, This Town Wants Pipelines

February 12, 2020

A second fiery petroleum train accident in just three months has this town’s residents pleading for a pipeline instead.

“Oil is going to move one way or another,” a longtime resident of this Canadian town said following last Thursday’s train wreck, “we have no choice.”

A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying crude oil jumped the tracks near Guernsey, Saskatchewan early Thursday.

The town, about halfway between Northern Canada’s Edmonton and Winnepeg, Ontario near the North Dakota border, sees plenty of snow and ice this time of year, but its unclear whether weather influenced the most recent crude oil train wreck, which saw 32 of the train’s 104 cars derailed, with a dozen catching fire, sending flames and black smoke into the chilly air.

It took more than 24 hours for the fire to be extinguished — during which about 85 residents were ordered to leave the largely agricultural community — so that investigators from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency could begin looking for a cause.

At a meeting in a nearby town Friday night, residents expressed frustration with the situation — public safety response to the disaster was great, they said, and they appreciated efforts by the rail company to keep things safe, but worries come down to the safe transportation of oil.

Another derailment on the same set of tracks in December also caused a fire when nearly 400,000 gallons of oil spilled.

The second accident happened even though the Canadian government ordered the speed reduced on trains carrying large amounts of potentially dangerous cargo.

A conservative member of Parliament for the area told local news media that he believes pipelines are the safest way to transport crude oil and bitumen.

“This, I hope, will be a reminder to the government that they have to take a very hard and long look at increasing our pipeline capacity in this country,” Tom Lukiwski added.