Petroleum Engineer Now Partner at Latham & Watkins, Houston

February 11, 2020

A former Apache Corp. business developer who specializes in mergers and acquisitions has returned as a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP, Houston.

The firm said Monday that Justin Stolte has rejoined as a partner in corporate development and a member of the M&A practice, “regularly representing exploration and production companies, midstream companies, private equity firms, and other financial institutions in complex energy and infrastructure transactions in several sectors, including renewables.”

Stolte spent an early portion of his legal career at Latham, then led upstream and midstream oil and gas transactions as well as business development at Apache.

He started as a petroleum engineer and worked for Chevron before starting his legal career.

“Justin’s arrival reflects our continued commitment to growing our premier Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in Houston and globally,” said Ryan Maierson, chair of the Latham corporate department in Houston.

“We expect that both our clients and our colleagues will appreciate his multifaceted perspective, and we are excited to have Justin back as part of the team.”