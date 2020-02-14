PUC Agrees To CenterPoint Rate Hike Settlement

February 14, 2020

The PUC has approved CenterPoint‘s rate hike settlement of $23 million.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas made the decision Friday, with a formal order expected at next week and the agreement going into effect in April.

The PUC’s next open meeting is set for February 27th.

Commissioners said they want to add a rider to the settlement that keep portions of the agreement not okayed by the PUC would not be binding in the future.

The PUC action, according to commissioners, results in consumers paying much less than the $161 million increase CenterPoint asked for, which would have raised electricity bills by about $2.30 per month for consumers (using more than 1,000 KwH per month) — the agreement now actually lowers the amount consumers will pay in electricity delivery charges.