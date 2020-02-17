Funeral Services Thursday For Oil and Ranching Philanthropist

February 15, 2020

Memorial services are set for this Thursday for Texas philanthropist, art lover and oil money heiress Ann Marion.

The Lubbock-area rancher — owner of several including the famed 6666 ranch — died last week in California at the age of 81.

Memorial Services are set for 3 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at University Christian Church in Fort Worth.

While primarily ranchers, Ms. Marion’s family wealth grew dramatically when oil was discovered on family land in 1921.

Ann Marion has been running the family business since 1980 and the following year established the Burnett Oil Company.

She was well-known for giving to charitable causes and for establishing the Georgia O’Keefe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Marion and her husband, John Marion, established the museum in 1997, with Ann serving as chair of the board of trustees until 2016.

And as a member of the board of directors, she was a primary influence and benefactor of the Fort Worth Museum of Modern Art, and the “driving force behind the creation of the museum’s internationally renowned building, designed by acclaimed architect Tadao Ando, which opened in December 2002,” according to her obituary.

Upon hearing of her death, former President George W. Bush said on Wednesday that “Laura and I mourn the passing of Anne Marion.

“She was a true Texan, a great patron of the arts, a generous member of our community, and a person of elegance and strength.

“Texans have lost a patriot, and Laura and I have lost a friend.

“We send our sympathies to her husband John, her daughter, Windi, and to her grandchildren who love and miss her.”