Seaway Pipeline Open Season Extended

February 16, 2020

The 50-50 venture between Enterprise Products Partners and Enbridge, the Seaway Crude Pipeline in Texas, is extending the pipeline’s open season.

The operators, Seaway Crude Pipeline Company LLC, want to gauge shipper interest for expanding system capacity on the line and for the possible allowance for inclusion of additional types of crude, among other possible pipeline modifications.

The open season was expected to end on February 14th.

In announcing the extension, the venture did not list a closing date.

Seaway features access to a “fully integrated midstream network of pipelines, storage facilities, and export terminals along the Gulf Coast and provides connectivity to every refinery in Houston, Freeport, Texas City, and Beaumont/Port Arthur,” the company said

The expansion would provide an incremental 200K bbl/day or more of light crude capacity.

The Seaway venture said recently that as much as 100K bbl/day of initial expansion capacity could be available beginning in H2 2020 and enter full service in 2022, helping to ease Texas pipeline bottlenecks.