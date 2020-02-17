UT-El Paso Part of NASA Plan For New Form of Power Generation

NASA has been working on several notions that could lead to new forms of energy, including the use of a power system that relies on uranium-235 for use in a variation of nuclear power. Above, NASA imagines the use of such power on the surface of Mars during a future mission, but a different, more portable kind of power is needed if spacecraft are to go beyond Mars.

February 17, 2020

The challenge is to develop a form of energy supply that can deliver heat and electricity in very hot and very cold situations to help NASA plan future interplanetary missions, and the University of Texas-El Paso will be part of research into the solution.

Needed is a cost-effective substitute for solar energy to power future spacecraft because beyond the plant Mars there’s not enough radiation from the Sun to stimulate solar panels, and some researchers say the answer lies in “harvested chemical energy.”

UT-El Paso and the University of Florida were selected by NASA to work on the Chemical Heat Integrated Power Systems project, for which the agency is providing grants.

Florida’s Richard Blair, a materials chemistry PhD, said NASA will be needing short-term electricity for spacecraft power and/or heat when needed.

Blair will work on the project along with Anthony Terracciano, who explained the project by calling for chemical combinations that can cause reactions when combined.

Silicon and another element (to be named later) could be stored and, when needed, exposed to oxygen to achieve a slow-burning that can be harnessed to create energy — and heat that can reach beyond 1,000-degrees Fahrenheit , or at least that’s the theory.

“Mathematically we know that it will work,” Terracciano told Orlando’s WKMG recently, though bringing the project to the point of a demonstrable working model is expected to take three years.

“Now, there’s a fine-tuning that we go through, that’s where the science comes in.”

Graduate students and researchers at both universities and elsewhere are being called in to help with the challenge that will essentially result in a new form of power generation.

It’s one of many research projects the space agency is commissioning for the future of space travel beyond the Moon