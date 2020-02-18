Clean Energy Advocate Kirk Watson Leaving Texas Senate

February 18, 2020

Clean energy advocate and Senator Kirk Watson said on Tuesday he’s leaving the Texas Senate to head to the University of Houston.

He said he’s leaving to become the initial dean at the University of Houston‘s new Hobby School of Public Affairs.

In a statement, Watson said, “This is a chance to build a world-class public affairs and policy school essentially from the ground up.”

His last day as a state senator will be April 30th.

The Austin American Statesman broke the story Tuesday morning.

Always an active Democrat, Watson was tapped in 1991 by Governor Ann Richards to chair the Texas Air Control Board.

During the 1990s Watson was chairman of the Travis County Democratic Party and in 1997 was elected mayor of Austin.

He was elected to the state Senate for District 14 in 2006 and has since specialized in transportation issues and legislation, serving on the Senate Transportation and Homeland Security committee.

He served resignation notice Tuesday morning to Governor Greg Abbott, who will have to name a date for a special election.

Sen. Watson’s term ends in 2023.