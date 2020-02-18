Explosion, Fire Reported at Corpus Citgo Plant

February 17, 2020

A natural gas pipeline fire Monday morning near Citgo Petroleum Corp.’s 157,500-barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi was put out after burning for about an hour and a half, Corpus Christi officials said.

No injuries were reported, but a portion of I-37 was closed while firefighters battled the blaze.

Some witnesses said they heard an explosion, after which city officials issued an emergency shelter in place order that covered the neighborhoods and schools near the plant.

Citgo’s refinery operations were not immediately affected by the pipeline fire, according to a Citgo spokesman — although there were some reports that nearby plants closed temporarily.

An entire building appeared to have been destroyed and a number of vehicles on adjacent property appear to have been badly damaged.

Citgo officials said Tuesday night that the pipeline was owned by a third party.