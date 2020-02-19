Prochazaka Leaves CenterPoint Board, CEO Spots; Interim Replacement Named

February 19, 2020

Scott M Prochazaka is stepping down from the CenterPoint Energy board and is relinquishing his posts as president and CEO, with his replacement announced on Wednesday.

Mr. Prochazaka is also stepping down from the board of directors, with all changes “effective immediately.”

The energy giant said its board has appointed John W. Somerhalder as Interim President and CEO.

Mr. Somerhalder is a 40-year energy industry veteran, the company said in a statement, including as CEO and a director of natural gas utility AGL Resources Inc.

He’s served as a director of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. since 2016 and also serves as director and trustee on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations.

“The company has commenced a process to identify a permanent CEO and has formed a sub-committee of the board to support the selection process,” CenterPoint added.

CenterPoint Executive Chairman Milton Carroll said, “On behalf of the board of directors and CenterPoint Energy’s employees, I would like to thank Scott for his meaningful contributions to the company during his distinguished career.

Mr. Carroll added, “The board has determined that now is the right time for a new leader with a fresh strategic perspective to lead the company though its next phase of growth and value creation.”

Mr. Somerhalder said, “I am privileged to step in and lead this company and its talented employees to ensure that we remain focused on meeting our commitments.

“As interim President and CEO, I am intent on delivering strong performance, continuous dividend growth, and a strengthened balance sheet, while enhancing our business risk profile, earnings quality, and earnings growth for the benefit of our stakeholders.”