Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Calls On Investors To Stop Funding Companies That Will Continue Excessive Flaring: Report

February 20, 2020

Pioneer Natural Resources‘ CEO is asking energy investors to start withholding funding or to sell their shares of companies that have high rates of flaring at their wells during the next year.

Scott Sheffield said during a conference call on Thursday that if Permian Basin producers can’t get flaring rates below 2% by the middle of next year at the latest, investors should “end up either not doing business or sell whatever you have in regard to that company.”

New takeaway pipelines are expected to be in service by the middle of next year, which should ease the large increase in flaring that has garnered public attention in the recent past, according to Reuters’ Jennifer Hiller..

Flaring is an issue with investors who are becoming more environmentally aware and are upset by the low returns from shale sources recently.

And of course flaring off natural gas is considered a threat to the environment by its release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

It was just two days ago that a Railroad Commission of Texas commissioner, Ryan Sitton, released a report on Texas flaring that listed companies that are most responsible for the practice, pointing out that flaring is not as strong now as it was during the 1930s and ’50s (newspapers took the approach that flaring is worse than it’s been in more than 60 years) and that Texas flaring is considerably weaker in volume than that of other nations.