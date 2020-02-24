Former Perry, Cruz Consultant Moved to Energy Dept.

February 24, 2020

A former Rick Perry consultant, suspected by some of writing an anti-Trump book, has been abruptly moved from the White House to the US Department of Energy.

Victoria Coates consulted former Texas Governor Perry’s 2012 presidential campaign and the following year worked with Senator Ted Cruz and then consulted Sen. Cruz’s 2016 presidential run.

Ms. Coates has been deputy national security advisor and is now settling into a top advisor position at the Energy Dept. working with newly confirmed Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who took over last year for Perry.

Axios, which first reported on Coates’ move, claimed last week that her relationship with national security advisor Robert O’Brien was strained over the past several months because of efforts by some to name her as the author of the book, “Anonymous: A Warning,”

The book was largely critical of the Trump administration but its author is not known; the book was publicized as having been written by a “senior administration official.”

President Trump said recently that he’s aware of the author’s name but won’t publicly release it — national publications such as Politico have said Coates is among those suspected to have written the book.

Washington insiders have said attempts to find out the author’s identity have been the center of intense speculation since the book was released in November of last year.

The White House has said she is not the author, but no reason for her transfer to the Energy Dept. was given.