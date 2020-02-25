In Depth: Preparing for Super Tuesday, a Look at Texas Campaign Fundraising From An Energy Point of View

Texas joins 10 other states for primary elections next Tuesday, March 3rd and the out-of-state money is flowing into the Lone Star State, but energy companies and their owners are already politically active, even as Democrats now see the state as a battleground — but can any political spectacle match that of the new cooperative effort between Charles Koch and George Soros?

February 25, 2020

From new money flowing into Texas for congressional races, newfound state status as a “battleground” to a new alliance between two boogeymen of the left and right, the pattern for which political money is flowing continues to change.

In past decades Texas has been considered “an ATM,” where out-of-state candidates come to raise money to run for national office, but now there is new interest by out of state donors and the Democratic National Committee, a belief that the state is beginning to move toward the political left, and now money is flowing from out of state into local races at an increasing pace.

The Dallas Morning News has already declared Texas a battleground state, which, because of demographics and outside money influence, could have a major effect on national politics favoring Democrats.

Such is the confidence among some Democrats that the beginnings of a Texas comeback are imminent, presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders predicted a win in Texas after solidifying his powerhouse status in the February 22nd Nevada primary.

MONEY FLOWS TO TEXAS RACES

Indeed, Congressional campaigns in the state took in more than $62 million last year, according to an analysis by the Dallas Morning News, with US House races grabbing 37% more cash last year than during the election cycle of 2017.

As of February, 2020, almost 20 candidates have raised more than a million dollars, three times that of 2017, with spending increasing almost 35%.

Notably, outside groups have increased Congressional race investment threefold.

Among the more noteworthy campaigns in Texas now, Houston Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw has raised more than $5 million, about the same as Houston Democratic Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, who’s running an aggressive race against several Republicans for a seat that is considered a possible flip from Democrat to Republican.

More than a-quarter of Crenshaw’s money has come from outside Texas, and at least one-third of Fletcher’s campaign income is from out of state, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Noteworthy too is Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones‘ campaign to replace retiring Republican San Antonio Rep. Will Hurd, a San Antonio-area seat long targeted by Democrats, a district that extends down to the Texas-Mexico border.

Jones has raised more than $2.5 million, with more than 60% coming from out of state, largely because her record looks strong to out-of-state contributors, who note that she came within 1,000 votes of beating Hurd in the last election.

“There’s a veritable avalanche of outside money,” University of Texas-Austin government professor Sherri R. Greenberg told the Chronicle, because it’s been so many years since Texas even seemed like a competitive state politically.

DEMOCRATS TARGETING NATIONAL RACE: CUELLAR VS. CISNEROS

In the highly-contested race between Jessica Cisneros and incumbent US Rep. Henry Cuellar — both Democrats — the money coming into the campaigns vaguely resembles a kind of national proxy war.

Both are getting substantial support from outside Texas, with Cisneros a favorite among the Washington Democratic left, including presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (who have lent support) along with the national group EMILY’s List in an effort to turn Rep. Cuellar out of his seat.

A lawyer, Ms. Cisneros and her backers consider Rep. Cuellar too far to the political right and too much help for energy interests such as oil & gas, which have no place in a climate-change-centric world.

Her supporters have helped Cisneros raise more than $1 million for the campaign, highly unusual for a political newcomer going against a well-connected 20-year incumbent.

Nearly half of Cisneros’ contributions are coming from outside of Texas and more than half of eight-term Texas House veteran Cuellar’s cash originates from outside the state, illustrating the new trend toward national parties putting money into Texas rather than taking it out.

The US Chamber of Commerce (which has long considered Cuellar an ally) is backing Cuellar, running a TV ad for his candidacy to the tune of $200,000, with the Texas Association of Business joining in as well.

And as a contrast to Cisneros’ campaign, which touts her national links, Cuellar emphasizes his local support while being targeted for defeat by the national organizing group Justice Democrats (original supporters of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which backs pro-abortion candidates on a national level.

STATE RACES

And on a statewide level, there are already plans by organizers to help flip nine state seats from Republican to Democrat in an attempt to wrest control of the Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives.

Former US Attorney General Eric Holder‘s Washington-based National Democratic Redistricting Committee is spending several hundred thousand dollars to win the state seats, the better to hold more power when political boundaries are redrawn after the 2020 census, which will not only affect state districts but will influence the balance of power in Washington.

Contributions to the Republican Party of Texas, however, are mostly home-grown, raising more than $3.3 million at last count, three times as much during 2019 as it normally does in a similar election year, according to party chair James Dickey.

Online fundraising is playing a part too, with San Angelo Congressional District 11 candidate August Pfluger raising more than $1.2 million overall, $347,000 (or about one-fourth) of that utilizing WinRed, a Republican creation to counter the Democratic crowdfunding site, ActBlue.

Among those who are supporting Pfluger in the district that includes Midland and Odessa are Concho Resources CEO Tim Leach, Diamondback CEO Travis Stice, Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and former US Commerce Secretary Don Evans.

Midland councilman J.Ross Lacy is Pfluger’s closest competitor, having raised $183,829 and spent $130,539.

Among his supporters are Odessa businessman Kirk Edwards; Midlander David Arrington of Arrington Oil & Gas; and Tommy Craddick Jr., son of state Rep. Tom Craddick.

Former Railroad Commission of Texas Commissioner Michael Williams is supporting onetime Midland High School football star Brandon Batch, who has taken in $175,000, according to filings, with practically all of his contributions from local residents.

Former Midland Mayor J.D. Faircloth has $78,533 in contributions and has spent $8,865 in the race.

In the Ft. Worth area, the GOP effort to replace retiring state Representative Jonathan Stickland, much of the money coming in is from well-known oil & gas-related donors.

Jeff Cason, the former Bedford city councilman and candidate endorsed by Stickland, received $75,000 each from Midland oilman Tim Dunn, who works with — and funds — Empower Texans, a non-profit that backs candidates and is affiliated with Texans for Fiscal Responsibility and the Empower Texans Foundation.

Farris Wilks, who made billions with his brother Dan in building up Frac-Tech Holdings, is also a major donor to Cason, according to Texas Ethics Commission finance reports,

Cason rivals his Democratic opponent Jeff Whitfield when it comes to campaign money on hand, with about $181,000 raised in January alone and about $119,245 on hand; Cason appears to have a lot more on hand than his Republican opponents for the District 92 seat.

Wilks and Dunn are known for their involvement with Empower Texans (said to have more than $10 million on hand to spend in this election, with big donors that include Wallisville Republican State Rep. Mayes Middleton) and have been big supporters of Stickland in the past, having given nearly $1 million to his campaign.

Dunn (an “ultra-right evangelical conservative” according to one left-leaning website) has recently become a center of controversy in Michigan after left-leaning websites pointed out that the University of Michigan has had $26 million invested in a private equity fund financing Lime Rock Partners IV AF, which is overseen by the private equity firm Lime Rock Partners, which in turn bankrolls the operations of Mr. Dunn’s Midland O&G E&P company CrownQuest Operating.

The joint venture between Lime Rock Partners and Dunn’s CrownQuest is called CrownRock, which combines Lime Rock’s financing with CrownQuest’s field operations.

Dunn serves as CEO of both CrownQuest and CrownRock.

After stating that Mr. Dunn has “bankrolled a far-right resurgence in the Texas GOP” over the years, the TruthOut website is calling for the University of Michigan to divest itself of interest in Lime Rock Partners as part of a broader call for the university to let go of $12 billion in fossil fuel investments.

The Public Accountability Initiative released a report in September of last year detailing Michigan’s ties to Lime Rock, even as the university’s regents voted against another fossil fuel interest, a $50 million dollar investment in Dallas’s oil and gas company Vendera Resources.

Empower Texans is joined by another PAC, Engage Texas Super PAC, which is also reaping homegrown money, in this case to increase Republican voter registration in the state, with Paul Foster, Ross Perot Jr. and Energy Transfer Partners CEO Kelcy Warren among the big givers.

Governor Gregg Abbott‘s 2018 campaign manager Kristy Wilkinson is on the Engage Texas team, along with former Republican National Committee staffer Chris Young.

GOP consultant Craig Murphy said recently that Empower Texans, both as a political group and as a political action committee, are a powerful force in the state but their success rate is mixed.

“Mostly they lose, but some they win,” he told the Ft. Worth Star Telegram.

Still, the District 92 race is a key seat to watch because Stickland is seen as a disruptive politician who came close to losing his most recent election, 49.8% to Democratic challenger Steve Riddell‘s 47.4% — with the question of whether the political makeup of the Ft. Worth-area district is moving toward the left to be answered in the November election

NATIONAL: RIGHT MEETS LEFT FOR NEW FOREIGN POLICY

Meanwhile, Texas remains a solidly conservative state, with Republicans saying to look no further than President Trump’s support: he raised about 75% as much in Texas for his re-election by the end of 2019 as he did during his entire 2016 campaign.

The 2019 total was more than $11 million, which at the time topped the combined contributions to all Democratic presidential candidates combined, according to campaign spokesperson Samantha Cotten.

Also nationally, investing in Texas political campaigns by billionaires George Soros and Charles Koch is nothing new, but pooling their resources for foreign policy initiatives is — as the two, through their foundations, back the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, which opened its Washington DC offices a couple of weeks ago.

Mr. Soros on the left and Mr. Koch on the right have long been boogeymen to their opponents, lurking figures doling out “dark money” to fund ideological changes in US elections, policies and influence, so their new effort to court support on both the right and left to work toward a “less interventionist” US foreign policy has taken many across the political spectrum by surprise.

The focus of the Quincy organization is to help “wind down the post-9/11, globe-encircling counterterrorism wars,” according to a Soros spokeswoman.

It’s one place, she says, where the American left meets right.

But perhaps most surprising is the agreement by some at Quincy that their goals are aided by the “admirable efforts” by President Donald Trump to wind down US commitments around the world.

“That has opened up the opportunity for deeper conversations than existed before,” said Trita Parsi, Quincy’s executive vice president.

The institute is partially funded by Soros’ central funding pool for pushing progressive policies, the Open Society Foundations, and the Charles Koch Foundation, part of the Kansas-based network of foundations usually helping libertarian and conservative movements.

According to Politico, the Quincy Institute’s list of donors also includes the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, a justice-and-peace philanthropy; the human rights-centered Arca Foundation, which is dedicated to human rights; and the Ploughshares Fund, promoting the elimination of nuclear weapons.

See UT’s Federal and Texas Campaign Contribution Limits chart here.