TPC Group To Shut Chem Operations, Lay Off 100

February 25, 2020

TPC Group said Tuesday it’s ending chemical production operations at its Port Neches plant and laying off up to 100 employees.

The company said it’s looking to rebuild its unionized plant following a series of explosions in November that led to local evacuations.

The facility is said to employ about 180 workers, of which about 130 are union members.

TPC said it’s planning to rebuild portions of the plant that were destroyed in the explosion and resulting fire, which could take between 3 and 5 years.

The company will now begin negotiations with the United Steel Workers local on terms of the layoffs.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to court against TPC on Friday, claiming environmental statute violations in an explosion on November 27th at the Port Neches plant.

The AG claims TPC violated clean air laws a number of times between January 2018 and September 2019, and calls for injunctive relief, civil penalties and recovery of iattorney fees, court costs and investigative costs.

The suit was filed on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in Travis County District Court.

Almost all of the chemical butadiene has been removed from the plant sife, the company said.

In a statement, TPC stated that “For the foreseeable future, we have an opportunity to operate the site as a terminal to serve current and potential future customer and supplier needs.”

“As operations transition to only a terminal and services organization, a reduced number of employees will be required.

The Company communicated to its employees it is has made the very difficult yet necessary decision to reduce the workforce at its Port Neches Operations.”