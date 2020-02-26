BP Leaves Industry Trade Groups, Citing Differences

February 25, 2020

BP says it will end its membership in the Western States Petroleum Association, the Western Energy Alliance (WEA) and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) because of disagreements on approaches toward environmental concerns.

BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Wednesday that after leaving the three US industry trade groups, BP will “pursue opportunities to work with organizations who share our ambitious and progressive approach to the energy transition.

“And when differences arise we will be transparent.

“But if our views cannot be reconciled, we will be prepared to part company.”

BP announced earlier this month that it wants to go carbon neutral by 2050 and is a member of more than two dozen other climate-focused organizations.but “found misalignments that could not be reconciled” with the three named on Wednesday, with carbon pricing among the disagreements BP had with AFPM.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Warwick Business School energy expert David Elmes expressed some skepticism about BP’s moves.

“This announcement by BP underlines its recent commitment to invest more in low carbon businesses and less in oil and gas over time, following in the footsteps of Total and Shell.

“How fast BP’s capital investment shifts to low carbon businesses is yet to be seen.

“They have made a string of investments so far in technology companies around the world, but they will be measured by the proportion of the £15Billion or so of capital they invest each year.

“Those watching the firm will expect to see a significant shift in their capital investment.”

And The Hill reports that WEA said it was never even contacted by BP.

“If BP had worked with us in advance of the report, it would have realized its assessment on reducing methane emissions is likely at least partially aligned,” WEA President Kathleen Sgamma said.