Chesapeake Hits New Low, Plans Reverse Split

This article includes Chesapeake’s 4Q Results Report

February 26, 2020

Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares dropped to a new low on Wednesday on news that the company plans a reverse stock split as it released its 4Q report.

The Oklahoma City O&G producer reported a 4th quarter loss with revenue dropping more than investors had expected as the company increased production in a tepid market environment (on a say when WTI dropped below $50).

According to MarketWatch, the stock CHK, +2.30% dropped 31% to 31 cents in “very active afternoon trading, putting it on track for the 14th record close in the 17 trading sessions so far in February.”

CEO Doug Lawler is quoted by FactSe as saying during a conference call that “[W]hile we have a stock price that has fallen to very low levels, we will commence actions to reverse split the number of shares with the filing of the proxy in a few weeks.”

Chesapeake fell to a net loss of $346 million (18 cents per share) from earnings of $576 million (57 cents) in the same 2018 period.

The adjusted loss came to 4 cents a share, better than the 6-cent loss consensus.

Revenue dropped 31% to $1.93 billion, better than FactSet’s $2.02 billion call.

Revenue from oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids totaled $969 million, down 44% from the same 2018 period.

Fourth-quarter oil production increased 45% from the 2018 4Q, at about 26% of total production (it was 19% a year ago), which the company called the highest oil mix in Chesapeake’s history.

Chesapeake’s production increased from 464,000 to 477,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.