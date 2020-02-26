Replacement(s) Named for Retiring Centennial CEO

February 26, 2020

Centennial Resource Development Inc‘s CEO, shale oil pioneer Mark Papa, will retire at the end of May, the company says.

The company has named Sean Smith as CEO and Steven Shapiro as non-executive chairman.

Papa is chairman of Schlumberger as well as Centennial, and has built independent energy producer EOG Resources Inc into one of the most profitable U.S. shale companies, the company said on Monday.

Papa said, “After fifty-two years in the oil and gas industry, I am looking forward to retirement and spending more time with my family,”

“I am proud of the team we have assembled and the organization we have built at Centennial. In October of 2016, Centennial was a new public company, producing approximately 6,000 barrels of oil per day,” Papa added.

“Today, we are regarded as a technical leader within the E&P industry with 45,000 barrels per day of oil production and a track record of consistent execution.”