Sempra Taps Bechtel For Port Arthur LNG Project

March 4, 2020

Bechtel has the contract to build Sempra Energy‘s Port Arthur LNG liquefaction plant, which is waiting an investment decision.

The facility is expected to include two liquefaction trains, two liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks, a marine berth and associated loading facilities to provide liquefaction services, with a nameplate capacity of approximately 13.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG.

Sempra said Bechtel Oil, Gas, and Chemicals, Inc.will do the engineering, construction, startup and operator training for the Port Arthur project as part of a fixed-price contract.

Development of the Port Arthur LNG project is “contingent upon obtaining additional customer commitments, completing the required commercial agreements, securing all necessary permits, obtaining financing, incentives and other factors, and reaching a final investment decision,” the company said

In January, Sempra LNG signed an Interim Project Participation Agreement (IPPA) with Aramco Services Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, for the project

