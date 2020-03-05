Another Tight Summer Demand Expected for ERCOT: Preliminary Report

Spring looks good, and new capacity is coming online in the form of renewables, with more expected

March 5, 2020

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expected record demand for electricity this summer, and grid conditions are expected to be similar to those of last summer, weather permitting — that is, tight.

ERCOT released its spring season assessment of power availability on Thursday, expecting plenty of excess capacity — but the preliminary summer assessment was more serious.

The spring Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) includes a 64,233 MW spring peak load forecast and is unchanged from the preliminary spring SARA.

Total resource capacity, as listed in the latest assessment for the upcoming summer season is expected to be 82,417 MW.

The preliminary summer SARA report includes a 76,696 MW summer peak load forecast based on normal summer peak weather conditions from 2004 – 2018.

“ERCOT has added new electric supply resources, and strong economic growth continues to push up demand in ERCOT,” President and CEO Bill Magness said.

“We expect grid operations to be very similar to last summer.”

ERCOT did note that new capacity is coming online in the form of renewable energy, and more is expected to be added as the year goes along.

Just as last year, any need to declare an energy emergency “depends on a combination of factors, including demand, wind output and the number of generators on outage on any given day,” ERCOT said, and the council “is working with its market participants, taking steps to ensure system reliability can be maintained during tight conditions.”

“The final summer SARA report will be released in early May and will reflect the expected summer weather conditions.”

ERCOT noted that the SARA report is based on an assessment of generation availability and expected peak demand conditions at the time it was prepared.

The assessment takes into account expected generation outages that typically occur during each season for maintenance, as well as a range of generation outage scenarios and weather conditions that could affect seasonal demand.