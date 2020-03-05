Stickland-Endorsed Republican Wins District 92 Primary, Goes Against Former Capital Staffer

March 4, 2020

Among the closely-watched races in Texas’s Super Tuesday voting was the effort to replace Bedford Republican Rep. Jonathan Stickland, who announced last year that he’s leaving the state legislature.

For Republicans, the candidates were Jeff Cason, Jim Griffin, 62, and Taylor Gillig, 31, with Cason claiming victory with 54.1% of the vote, besting former Bedford Mayor Griffin (36.6%) and retired U.S. Marine Gillig (9.3%).

Cason, 66, a former Bedford city councilman and retired marketing employee for Union Carbide, was the candidate endorsed by Stickland and by Empower Texans and its president, Midland’s CrownQuest Operating CEO Tim Dunn.

Cason was also backed by former Frac-Tech Holdings owners Farris and Dan Wilks, among other name Texans who also backed Stickland in his campaign.

In response to Cason’s win, Stickland Tweeted, “Once again voters of #HD92 have spoken & chosen a true conservative.

“Congrats to @JeffCasonTexas for his big win over the Austin establishment. #ONWARD to his big victory in November against the extreme liberal @JeffWhitfieldTX”

Democratic Kelly Hart & Hallman lawyer and former Austin campaign staffer Jeff Whitfield defeated Democratic challenger Steve Riddell with 56.2% of the vote to Riddell’s 43.8%

So Riddell won’t have the chance to take the Fort Worth-area District 92 seat, as he almost did when he lost by only 1,428 votes in his run 2018 run against Stickland.