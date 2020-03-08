Brigham Minerals Has a New Board Member

March 8, 2020

Austin mineral and royalty interest acquisition company Brigham Minerals has named a new independent director for its board.

Carrie Clark will serve on the Audit Committee as well as the board, and her appointment increases the size of the board of directors to nine members.

Ms. Clark has been Senior Vice President, Land and General Counsel of University Lands since 2015, developing and implementing legal and land management strategy for over 2.1 million acres of fee lands in Texas which generate oil and gas royalty and surface revenue for the benefit of the University of Texas and Texas A&M University systems.

Before that, she was deputy general counsel at offshore E&P Talos Energy Inc., and from 2011 to 2015, Clark served as Vice President, Land and Legal for EnerVest Operating, LLC.

Carrie joins the board during a pivotal time for Brigham, as we continue developing our portfolio through accretive acquisitions while also targeting transformational transactions,” Brigham Executive Chairman Ben M. (“Bud”) Brigham said.