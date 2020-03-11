DMN’s Wilonsky Moves On

March 11, 2020

Longtime columnist for the Dallas Morning News, Robert Wilonsky, is moving on.

He’s taking a job as communications director at Dallas’s Heritage Auction, which calls itself the “World’s Largest Collectible Auctioneer,” selling books, coins, historical items and real estate, he said on his Twitter feed Wednesday.

He says he will continue to contribute to the DMN’s op-ed pages.

His columns were often controversial with headlines such as “Dallas-Based Company is in Israel, Putting the “Oy” in Oil Exploration” in the Dallas Observer and one of his most recent, “That fracking $30-million lawsuit pitting Dallas against gas-driller Trinity East finally goes to trial” in January.

The resolution to the latter headline, by the way, was also written by Mr. Wilonsky, “Dallas on the hook for at least $23 million after jury sides with gas-drillers who never got city’s OK to frack.”

As he wrote in that February 6th column, “In 2008, gas-driller Trinity East Energy paid Dallas City Hall $19 million for the right to frack on parkland, and was eventually denied that opportunity.

“Twelve years and God knows how many legal pleadings later, a jury determined Thursday afternoon that the city must pay back that money — and several million more on top of that.”