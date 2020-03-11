State Health Dept. Begins COVID-19 Tracking, “What To Do” Site

March 11, 2020

With news media speculating that a suspected case of the Coronavirus in Montgomery County, north of Houston, may be the first incident of “community spread,” the state of Texas has set up a website for all-around information about COVID-19 that can be of good use to employers in keeping track of the spread of the virus.

The website can be accessed here, with the Texas Department of State Health Services promising daily updates on its chart of reported virus cases.

The department is reporting additional cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21 as of March 11th.