Torchlight Converts Debt to Working Interest in Orogrande

March 11, 2020

Plano’s Tochlight Energy Resources has agreed with debt holders of its principal and interest to convert to a working interest in the company’s exploration and drilling in the Orogrande Basin.

Using the right of conversion for the $6 million principal and $1.5 million in accrued interest, the transaction eliminates the company’s debt and brings Torchlight’s own working interest in its years-long project exploring the basin to 66.5%.

To explain, Torchlight CEO John Brda said, “By electing conversion into working interest, the debt holders, who are seasoned and knowledgeable oil and gas investors, have signaled their confidence in the value of our Orogrande assets.

“The conversion correlates to approximately $1100 an acre on the 134,000-acre play.

“The value was determined prior to any drilling, scientific data gathering, or hydrocarbon discovery from recent wells in the project.

“We feel that the conversion sets a benchmark for the Orogrande which recent developments continue to improve upon.

“We will continue to grow value as we work to improve the balance sheet and make significant progress in the field.

“Regarding the recent commodity price downturn, Torchlight has some insulation as a pre-production company with focused efforts on the marketing of our assets using the long term price deck.

“The suitors for a large asset like the Orogrande Project consider 20-year-plus time horizons for development plans, the supply and demand relationship and associated commodity prices.

“We will continue to shore up our balance sheet, work towards a transactional outcome and focus on the science behind what is the largest onshore domestic oil and natural gas field discovery in over 30 years.”