ExxonMobil Rating Downgraded, Vows to Reduce Spending

March 16, 2020

ExxonMobil says it will reduce spending just as the company’s issuer credit rating and unsecured debt was lowered by S&P Global Ratings from AAA to AA+.

Amid the Novel Coronavirus ourbreak worldwide, the Irving company said market conditions and commodity prices make it a good bet to cut operating expenditures as well as capex.

The company’s CEO said Exxon has been through many market downturns before and has the ability to sustain itself through sustained low price environments.

Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said on Monday, “Based on this unprecedented environment, we are evaluating all appropriate steps to significantly reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term.

“We will outline plans when they are finalized.”

At least two investment firms noted from FactSet figures that ExxonMobil’s rating, lowered by S&P Global Ratings, resulted from the company adding debt while operations are suffering.

AA+ is the third highest rating, however, and still a strong investment position.

Motley Fool pointed out on Monday that Exxon’s refining and chemicals results have been struggling in the past few quarters, with the company’s debt position worrying some investors as oil prices may stay low for some time.

The company’s net debt rose to $50 billion at the end of 2019 from $35 billion at the end of 2018, according to FactSet.

Following the news about the downgrade an Exxon spokesperson said “ExxonMobil’s financial capacity and access to financial markets on attractive terms remains strong and is a competitive advantage.

“We do not expect any material impact on our financing flexibility, capacity or cost.”